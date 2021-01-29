Advertisement

University of the Cumberlands gives relief funds to students

Photo: University of the Cumberlands
Photo: University of the Cumberlands(WKYT)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - One school in Eastern Kentucky is giving back to it’s student body...literally.

The University of the Cumberland recently received nearly $6 million in COVID-19 relief funding and has decided to direct all of it to funding it’s undergraduate students.

Full-time, degree-seeking undergraduates will receive direct payments of $1,500, with Pell eligible students receiving an additional $475. Part-time, degree-seeking undergrads will receive $500, with Pell-eligible students receiving $250.

Federal guidelines prohibit public funding going to international undergraduate students, but the university says it’s using private, institutional funds to provide payments to those students. This ensures every degree-seeking undergraduate will receive financial support.

University President Larry L. Cockrum said the school could have withheld a majority of the funding to cover it’s own costs, but opted to give every dollar to students to help pay for educational and living expenses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our mission at University of the Cumberlands is built around putting our students first,” President Cockrum said. “Every decision we make is made with that in mind. During this time of prolonged national emergency, supporting our students is crucial. We care for our students, we want them here, and we want them to be able to focus on their education and extracurricular opportunities.”

The university says it will begin parsing out the $5,852,797 in funds and processing the payments to students immediately.

President Cockrum also noted that most college students were not included in federal stimulus payments, but he feels that many students and families have struggled financially and could use the help.

Vice President for Finance at the university Dr. Quentin Young said any full-time or part-time undergraduate student enrolled in course work as of January 20, 2021 will automatically have the payment processed, with checks distributed as early as the week of February 1.

