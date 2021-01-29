VACCINE TEAM | Gov. Andy Beshear answers vaccine rollout questions

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If he could start Kentucky’s vaccine rollout over, Gov. Andy Beshear says he would have done things differently and gives the state’s initial response a B- or C+.

“In the beginning, we were met with the challenge of getting vaccine before we got any dollars or the ability to build up the way to vaccinate,” Gov. Beshear told WKYT when asked about concerns from older Kentuckians still waiting for vaccinations. “There are things that we would do differently in the long term care program, if we were able to do them again; more urgency of the 1A health care workers, we would have liked to have seen. But still, we had everybody doing the best they could and doing it right.”

In the interview with the governor, WKYT’s Bill Bryant shared how many of the questions the Vaccine Team receives involve Kentuckians 70 and older wanting to get vaccinated.

“There are only two approved vaccines, and they may only come from two manufacturers. If the supply was more, we would be well ahead of where we were in testing,” Gov. Beshear said. “It all comes down to three things: supply, supply, and supply. All from the federal government.”

While the governor gave a B- or C+ to the initial rollout, the governor believes that grade has improved and will continue to do so.

“I would give us a B- or C+ for first couple of weeks, but I really think we are in the B+ or A- range now. But that’s just building the capacity,” Gov. Beshear said. “If we factor in supply, then the whole country has a failing grade because people want this. They are ready for it and more of it.”

On Friday, West Virginia and six other states were applauded by the White House for already providing first vaccinations to more than 10 percent of their adult populations.

Kentucky plans to open four regional COVID-19 vaccination sites to ramp up inoculation efforts while awaiting increased vaccine supplies. One site opening next week is at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington which starts the state’s vaccination partnership with Kroger. The other new regional sites are opening in partnership with two hospitals in Paducah and one hospital in Danville.

To speed up the vaccinations of older Kentuckians, the state will prioritize vaccinations for those 70 and over beginning Monday.

While the state plans to open additional mass vaccination sites in coming weeks, the governor cautions about challenges still ahead.

“The challenges also get greater. Tens of thousands of people are in group 1A, long term care and health care workers. Between 600,000 and 800,000 people in 1B. There are 1.3 million plus people in 1C,” Gov. Beshear said.

Phase 1C includes anyone 60 or older, anyone 16 or older with high-risk health conditions, and all essential workers.

“So the challenges and the potential frustrations are all there with that limited supply. We are going to keep working. We are not satisfied until we have beaten COVID-19,” the governor said.

