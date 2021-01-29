VACCINE TEAM | Q&A on why some people get vaccinated before ‘their turn’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we watch vaccines roll out across Kentucky, we are here to answer your questions on the vaccine, how to get one, and much more.

I keep hearing from people under age 50 who have already received the vaccine and are not in phase 1A or 1B. They won’t say how they are getting the vaccine but what is being done to address this situation?

Your concern is echoed by many other comments to us as Kentucky rolled out its vaccine distribution.

After being given doses of vaccine by the state, some local health departments and hospitals went through their available doses quicker, local demand differed, once a vial of the Moderna vaccine is opened its 10 doses must be used within hours, and the Pfizer vaccine has a similar time constraint for its use.

Amid growing frustration among the state’s older population, Gov. Andy Beshear ordered vaccination priority across the state should be given to phase 1B, people ages 70 or older. The governor’s directive goes into effect Monday, February 1.

While the age group will be given priority, others from phases 1A (long term care facilities, assisted living facilities, and health care personnel) and 1B (first responders and K-12 school personnel) may still receive vaccinations.

“Other Kentuckians from phases 1A and 1B remain eligible for vaccination and as vaccine quantities and available appointment times allow, persons in phase 1C may also be scheduled, to ensure each vaccination site administers 90% or more of all vaccine doses received within seven days of arrival,” Gov. Andy Beshear said about why those 70 and over will have “priority” for appointments rather than exclusive access.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.