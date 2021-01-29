Advertisement

Walmart offers free delivery for limited time

Orders must be at least $50.
The offer celebrates the retailer's 3,000th store location to have delivery service.
The offer celebrates the retailer's 3,000th store location to have delivery service.(Source: STRINGR, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Walmart is offering free grocery delivery for a limited time.

The offer celebrates the retailer’s 3,000th store location to have delivery service.

The option recently became available in Harker Heights, Texas.

Customers at any Walmart location can get free deliveries up to three times by using the code “delivery” at checkout.

Orders must be at least $50.

The service is an extension of Walmart’s curbside pickup option.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear releases regional vaccine site information; concerns raised that some people in the priority group are being overlooked
Billy Reynolds worked as a school bus driver and teacher, according to the superintendent of...
Family members shocked after teacher charged in murder-for-hire plot against mother
President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on...
Democrats to ‘act big’ on $1.9T virus aid, stimulus check package; GOP wants plan split
Isaiah Jackson. Devin Askew. Olivier Sarr. Terrence Clarke. Dontaie Allen. John Calipari. 2020...
UK men’s basketball program on pause, Texas matchup canceled
Another blast of wintry weather blows in this weekend and early next week.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | This snowy round wraps up, and the next one blows in soon

Latest News

A new vaccine trial is providing some mixed results, but ultimately, may be promising in the...
New COVID vaccine results amid concerns over variants
A Louisiana sheriff's deputy wanted to be buried at a cemetery, but his family was initially...
Louisiana family denied burial plot in ‘whites only’ cemetery
Capitol Police is tightening security for traveling lawmakers.
Police tighten Congress security in era of rising threats
President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders on health care, in the Oval Office of...
Biden warns of growing cost of delay on $1.9T virus aid, stimulus checks plan
An Allen Parish Sheriff’s Deputy died Sunday and when his wife went to meet with a cemetery,...
Louisiana family denied burial plot in ‘whites only’ cemetery