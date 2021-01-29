Wis. teen charged in connection with false reports of threats to Murray High School

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Wisconsin teen was arrested in connection to false reports of threats to Murray High School.

The Murray Police Department held a news conference on Friday, January 29 at 10 a.m. in the high school library.

They say they served an arrest warrant Kya Nelson, 19, at his home in Racine, Wisconsin. He is in the Racine County Jail awaiting extradition to Kentucky.

Nelson was charged with two counts of terroristic threatening second degree and one count of terroristic threatening first degree.

On Monday morning, January 25, the high school was placed on lockdown after police received a report of shots fired.

The lockdown was later lifted, and school officials said all staff and students were safe, after police searched the school and didn’t find any evidence of a shooting.

On Tuesday, January 26, high school students were evacuated and then dismissed early after the school received a bomb threat.

In both cases, police say it was determined that the reports were false and there was not real danger to the school.

Detectives traced the phone calls to Nelson.

The police department was assisted by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police, Murray State University Police Department, ATF, FBI, Racine Police Department, Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, Murray Fire Department, Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service and Calloway County Fire Rescue.

