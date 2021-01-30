Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Tracking an active weekend and snow chances

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a messy setup this weekend with a wintry mix turning back to rain, but we are also tracking snow chances as we head into early next week.

Saturday Night - Sunday AM: We have a complex and complicated system moving in this evening, and tonight that has already brought a wintry mix to several areas but is expected only to get messier. As we head into tonight, temperatures will cool down into the mid to lower-30s across central and northern Kentucky. Because temperatures will be hovering right at or just above that freezing mark, the forecast overnight and into early Sunday morning will be a sort of NowCast, where areas can quickly switch between rain, snow, and sleet. The primary areas we’ll see the wintry mix is across central Kentucky and regions to the northeast, but some brief mixes could appear across eastern and southeastern Kentucky. Either way, if you plan to travel tonight, be cautious on the roadways.

Here is a look at tonight's snowfall potential. Important to remember we will have rain taking over during the overnight hours so any snow that sticks now will melt away. (WKYT)

Sunday Afternoon: By early Sunday morning and through the afternoon, the system will still be moving through, but it will be standard rain showers all day. That is partly due to strong southwesterly winds taking over throughout the day, bringing in “milder” temperatures to our region as highs reach into the 40s and possibly even 50s for some areas. It isn’t expected to be a complete washout of a day, but it will remain dreary even in the dry times we get. Winds gusts could reach 25-30+mph at times throughout the day.

Sunday Night - Tuesday AM: The later into Sunday we get, the more east the low-pressure moves, which then shifts winds out of the northwest. With this wind shift, temperatures will plummet back into the 30s and even 20s overnight Sunday and into Monday, where we keep lower-30s around even through Tuesday. These cold temperatures combined with the moisture still spinning around the low will switch any rain over to snow showers that will last through the day on Monday and into early Tuesday morning. Below is a look at our current call for snowfall:

Here is a look at our First Call for Snowfall as snow begins late Sunday night and continues through Tuesday morning. (WKYT)

