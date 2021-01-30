Ally Blake’s Forecast | PM Mix to Rain

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

Good morning! Some are seeing some sunshine this morning, but if you can enjoy it while it lasts because our next storm system is on our doorsteps!

Temperatures this morning are in the mid 20′s across the Commonwealth. Wind chill at times will keep us feeling like the teens. Through out the day two thing will begin to increase: one temperatures into the upper 30′s and two cloud cover as our next system makes its way into KY. Late tonight and into Sunday the temperatures will get close enough of freezing that we do have a potential to see a wintery mix and this will be better north of 64 and into eastern KY in the higher elevations. T

he rest of the weekend will be soggy and we could even get to 50 degrees before Monday. Of course, that’s when things change again, northerly flow will dominate and we could see accumulations of snow from Monday into Tuesday as a second wave of energy makes its way into the Ohio Valley. Wednesday the sun will come back out, but Thursday our next system comes in late with temps in the upper 40′s.

The biggest question this week: is will the groundhog see his shadow on Tuesday... time will only tell.

