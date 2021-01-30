Dolly Parton warns of fake social media accounts pretending to be her

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton is warning her fans to beware: Fake social media accounts are posing as the East Tennessee queen.

A post from her official Facebook page said you can be sure it’s really her due to the presence of a blue checkmark.

Dolly Parton will never ask for personal information or money through online social media accounts, the post said.

“It has come to our attention that there are numerous fake accounts pretending to be Dolly on social media. This is her only official Facebook page, which you can differentiate with the blue checkmark. Dolly Parton does not have any other pages and any messages or comments from those pages are fraudulent. She will never ask for personal information or money on any social media platform. Please report any accounts claiming to be Dolly so we can get them taken down to keep this platform safe and fun for all - Team Dolly”

You can see the post and follow Dolly’s only official Facebook page here.

