Gov. Beshear reports 2,649 new cases of COVID-19, 46 deaths Saturday

(NBC News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The governor’s office announced 2,649 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday. The state total now stands at 361,124 cases. The state’s positivity rate is now 8.82%. The top counties with the most positive cases are Jefferson, Fayette, Franklin, Kenton, and Boone.

Officials also reported 46 new deaths Saturday. That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 3,714.

At least 1,415 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, with 362 in the ICU and 185 on ventilators. At least 43,298 Kentuckians have recovered from the coronavirus.

