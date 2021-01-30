GRC mashes Mason Co., 83-55

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - The high-flying George Rogers Clark Cardinals cruised past Mason Co. on Friday, 83-55, for their ninth-straight win to start the season.

The Cardinals are averaging 80 points-per-game this season.

GRC rolled despite not having starting guard Jerone Morton, who is out for four weeks after fracturing his wrist against Pulaski Co.

The Cardinals are scheduled to play at Scott Co. on Saturday.

Mason Co. (5-3) travels to Lewis Co. on Saturday.

