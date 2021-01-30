Kentucky wins Big Blue Slam blood drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky fans showed up big Friday to win the Big Blue Slam blood drive.

The Kentucky Blood Center had 271 donations on the final day of the drive, officials said, and 1,214 total. That beat Florida’s 1,177 donations.

The annual drive pits Cats and Gators fans against each other to see which fan base can donate the most blood.

“Big Blue fans really came out strong today, showing their true blue, lifesaving spirit,” said Mandy Brajuha, Vice President for External Relations. “It’s fun to get a win over Florida in this event, but we are overjoyed at the lives that will be saved by the donations made this week.”

Florida fans made 239 donations Friday, officials said.

Kentucky now leads the series 7-6.

You can sign up to donate blood at the Kentucky Blood Center online.

