LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Madison Central picked up a 51-33 win at West Jessamine on Friday.

Bailey Hensley led the Lady Indians with 12 points. Anaya Chestnut has 10 points for the Lady Colts.

Madison Central improves to 5-5 overall and plays at Frederick Douglass on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.