Man with Bowling Green record arrested following interview about Nashville bombing

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The FBI arrested James Keith Ray in Henderson, Ky. after court documents allege he made threats towards a federal agent after an interview regarding the Nashville Bombing.

On December 25, 2020 around 6:30 a.m., a recreational vehicle exploded on 2nd Avenue North in Nashville, Tenn., leaving over 40 buildings damaged and injuring several others. The explosion, which was deemed a bomb, occurred in close proximity to an AT&T building on 2nd Avenue North. This soon caused widespread outages in much of the southeast.

Court documents state that in 2016, the Bowling Green FBI was contacted about possible threats made by Ray regarding dissatisfying comments about AT&T, Facebook, Apple, Walmart and Independence Bank in Bowling Green. Ray was also arrested in December 2017 following a high-speed chase through Simpson and Warren Counties. Ray has also sent threatening emails to news stations, including ones to WBKO which police were contacted about.

According to court documents, the FBI received a tip that Ray made concerning statements about A&T in mid-December 2020 that said the company was abusing its power and their policies were criminal. Following the tip the day of the bombing, the FBI located Ray at his Henderson home in order to determine whether or not he had involvement in the explosion.

“Ray primarily lives in the basement of the residence but has access to the entire house and spends time in the detached garage located on the property,” the court document states.

During the interview, Ray was ruled out as a suspect in the Nashville bombing. The court documents allege Ray had secretly recorded the conversation between him and the federal agent and later posted the recording on YouTube.

On January 5, the FBI discovered that Ray had allegedly tweeted out threatening statements directed towards the special agent who interviewed him weeks prior. One of the tweets reportedly read that the agent would be a ‘dead man’ if he ever stepped on his property again.

James Keith Ray tweets from FBI court document. (FBI)

A U.S. magistrate judge in the Western District of Kentucky determined there was probable cause to charge Ray with interstate transmission of a threat to injure the person of another. He was arrested in Henderson and charged.

The suspect in the Nashville bombing was identified as Anthony Quinn Warner who died in the explosion.

