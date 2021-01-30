Advertisement

Morehead State pounds Tennessee Tech, wins 9th straight game

Freshman Johni Broome poured in 22 points to go along with a career-high 13 rebounds.
Johni Broome scored 22 points in Saturday's win.(Morehead State Athletics.)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKYT) - Freshman Johni Broome poured in 22 points to go along with a career-high 13 rebounds, Skyelar Potter added 15 points and Morehead State hammered Tennessee Tech 74-55 on the road Saturday to win its ninth straight game.

The Eagles (13-6, 10-2) have won nine straight OVC games for the first time since the 2009-10 season. Morehead State has not lost in 2021 and they have now swept the regular season series against the Golden Eagles.

The 10-2 OVC mark is the best after 12 games since the 2009-10 squad was 11-1.

Broome posted his fifth-career double-double in the win and nearly got it done in the first half. He scored 17 of his 22 points in the opening 20 minutes. He has been the OVC Freshman of the Week four times this season.

The Eagles’ perimeter defense, ranked No. 1 in the OVC, forced Tech into just 5-of-28 from long range, including only 1-of-16 in the second half.

Morehead State returns home this week for a showdown with Murray State. The Eagles already beat the Racers in Murray this season and will go for their first season sweep of Murray State since the 2002-03 season. Tip-off Thursday is set for 7:00.

