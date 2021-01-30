No. 4 Kentucky volleyball sweeps Arkansas, improves to 10-0

Advertisement

No. 4 Kentucky sweeps Arkansas.(WKYT)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WKYT) - Avery Skinner hammered 17 kills, Madison Lilley added 36 assists and the No. 4 Kentucky volleyball team swept Arkansas 3-0 (25-15, 25-14, 26-24) on Saturday afternoon at Barnhill Arena.

With the win, the Wildcats improve to 10-0 in the all-SEC season. They are now 2-0 in the spring portion.

“I’m really proud of our upperclassmen,” UK head coach Craig Skinner said. “They came to play tonight and came up huge at the end of the sets when it was crunch time.”

Senior Alli Stumler had nine kills on .350 hitting with 16 digs and a block, as the senior continued her torrid start to the season.

Following a bye week, Kentucky visits Georgia on February 13 and 14. Both matches are set for 3:00.

