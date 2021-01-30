Parent caregivers ‘feel forgotten,’ ask to be higher priority for vaccine

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Some Kentuckians who don’t meet the criteria for vaccines in Phase 1 are asking to be moved higher on the distribution list.

Philip and Morgan Elliston have a daughter with a rare genetic disorder. Quinn Elliston has Wolf-Hirschhorn syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that affects 1 in 50,000 people.

The 9-year-old is highly vulnerable to illness, but neither she or her father can get vaccinated yet.

“She has chronic kidney disease which is part of the syndrome, she has epilepsy, she’s had respiratory issues in the past, so all of those things, if she spikes a fever, there’s a potential for seizures,” Philip Elliston said.

The Ellistons haven’t been inside a grocery store since March. Their only visits take place behind glass. Philip Elliston has even changed his hours.

“Typically, my shift would be 7:30 a.m.- 4 p.m., I’m going in at night to work so that I don’t come into contact with people,” he said.

Morgan Elliston is a healthcare worker, and has been vaccinated, but she said what she and her husband do is no different than the nursing home staff getting vaccinated now.

“I feel like we’ve kind of been lost in the shuffle, especially these kiddos that can’t get vaccinated, why can’t their direct caregivers? Why aren’t they considered?,” she said.

National public health expert Dr. Fauci said Friday children could potentially be vaccinated soon.

“Over the next couple of months, we will be doing trials in an age deescalation manner so that hopefully, when we get to the late spring and early summer, we will have children being able to be vaccinated,” Dr. Fauci said.

The Ellistons understand their daughter’s age group hasn’t been approved to be vaccinated yet.

“If the kids could, we don’t think we would open to her getting it just yet because we don’t know the effects with her health issues,” Philip said.

Morgan serves on a council that advocates for people with developmental disabilities.

“I had actually reached out to them to see what things were looking like in various states and at least three states that I know of currently are vaccinating caregivers,” she said.

The couple is used to advocating for their daughter, but in a year when they can’t gather on the capitol steps for a cause, they’re desperate to be heard.

A northern Kentucky non-profit dedicated to helping people with intellectual and developmental disabilities recently had a protest. They criticized their clients’ placement on the state’s vaccine list.

It’s unclear where caretakers like Elliston fall on Kentucky’s vaccine schedule.

