Pinson, Tilmon lead No. 12 Missouri to OT win over TCU

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Xavier Pinson scored a career-best 36 points, Jeremiah Tilmon had a career-high 33 and No. 12 Missouri beat TCU 102-98 in overtime in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Freshman Mike Miles led TCU with a career-high 28 points. Chuck O’Bannon scored 17 points, and RJ Nembhard had 15.

The Tigers (11-3) are scheduled to host Kentucky February 2 at 9:00.

