Pinson, Tilmon lead No. 12 Missouri to OT win over TCU

The Tigers (11-3) are scheduled to host Kentucky February 2 at 9:00.
Missouri's Torrence Watson, top, celebrates with teammate Javon Pickett, bottom, in the final...
Missouri's Torrence Watson, top, celebrates with teammate Javon Pickett, bottom, in the final minute of overtime of an NCAA college basketball game against TCU, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 102-98. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)(L.G. Patterson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Xavier Pinson scored a career-best 36 points, Jeremiah Tilmon had a career-high 33 and No. 12 Missouri beat TCU 102-98 in overtime in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Freshman Mike Miles led TCU with a career-high 28 points. Chuck O’Bannon scored 17 points, and RJ Nembhard had 15.

The Tigers (11-3) are scheduled to host Kentucky February 2 at 9:00.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

