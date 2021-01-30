Saturday marks five years since Blue Grass Stockyards fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Saturday marks five years since a massive fire destroyed the original Blue Grass Stockyards facility.

It’s one of the largest fires in Lexington history. Nobody was hurt, but the fire destroyed seven acres of the stockyard and some nearby businesses.

“It’s amazing when you go through something like that how vivid your memory is,” Chief Operating Officer Jim Akers said. “I remember walking out of my garage and looking toward Lexington and seeing the plume of smoke, and of course I jumped in the truck immediately.”

The facility was built in the 1930s.

The new 232,000 square foot facility has memories of the old building, like bricks and photos. It sits on Iron Works Pike and was finished and operational just a year and a half after the fire.

During that time, the stockyard still found a way to do business. “Fortunately with our other locations around the area we were able to relocate a lot of that business. That’s a big credit to the loyalty of our customers and our employers that we were able to shuffle around and keep working,” Akers said.

Five years later, Blue Grass Stockyards is facing another challenge: the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We lost two retailers, we lost a restaurant operator, just recently got a restaurant back operational and doing well with it, but it’s just been a huge effort,” he explained. Akers said he’s confident the market will rebound once again.

He says he learned an important lesson from the fire. “You gotta move on. That’s part of the recovery is putting the past behind you and moving on. And we’ve tried to do that.”

Events at Blue Grass Stockyard are on pause right now. Akers is hoping to resume events spring.

