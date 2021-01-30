Truitt scores 16, Lex Cath rolls past LCA 49-29

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Katherine Truitt scored a game-high 16 points, Hannah Carlisle added 12 points and Lexington Catholic hammered Lexington Christian 49-29 Friday night to sweep the regular season series.

The Knights led 33-12 at halftime and despite shooting 24% in the second half, still won the game by 20 points.

Lexington Catholic (6-3) hosts Western Hills February 1. Lexington Christian (2-7) visits Trinity Christian January 30.

