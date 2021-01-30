Advertisement

UK’s Echols, Hoskins to play in Hula Bowl

Game to air Sunday, 9:30 on CBS Sports Network
UK seniors Brandin Echols and Phil Hoskins will play in the annual Hula Bowl(UK Athletics)
By Steve Moss
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky seniors Brandin Echols and Phil Hoskins will play in the annual Hula Bowl on Sunday. The game will air at 9:30 on the CBS Sports Network.

Echols, a defensive back, played in 24 games during his UK career. He finished with 108 tackles, 11 pass breakups, 4.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and an interception.

Hoskins, a defensive tackle, finished his UK career with 53 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 7 quarterback hurries, an interception, a forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 31 games.

Both players earned degrees in community and leadership development.

100 of the best players in the country, as well as Australia, Japan and Canada will play, with an opportunity to impress NFL scouts.

