Advertisement

Vaccinated Mass. congressman tests positive for virus

Rep. Stephen Lynch, who is vaccinated for Covid-19, has tested positive for virus.
Rep. Stephen Lynch, who is vaccinated for Covid-19, has tested positive for virus.(CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON — A Massachusetts congressman who has received both doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine has tested positive for the virus.

The office of U.S. Rep. Stephen Lynch says the lawmaker had a negative test result before attending President Joe Biden’s inauguration. The office says Lynch’s positive test result came after a staff member in his Boston office tested positive earlier this week.

A statement says Lynch isn’t displaying any symptoms of COVID-19. Lynch will self-quarantine and vote by proxy in Congress in the coming week.

Lynch is the second member of the state’s congressional delegation to test positive in as many days. On Thursday, U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan announced she had tested positive after repeatedly testing negative.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaiah Jackson. Devin Askew. Olivier Sarr. Terrence Clarke. Dontaie Allen. John Calipari. 2020...
UK men’s basketball program on pause, Texas matchup canceled
Mark Cline charged with sexual abuse, video voyeurism.
BG massage therapist accused of sexually abusing customer, videotaping victim
Gibson is accused of shooting his wife in the face in Georgetown.
Georgetown man accused of shooting wife in the face
File image
Lexington teen dies at UK Hospital after being shot
Wis. teen charged in connection to false reports of threats to Murray High School
Wis. teen charged in connection with false reports of threats to Murray High School

Latest News

The CDC has issued a mandate requiring people to wear a mask on all public transportation.
CDC requires face masks on airlines, public transportation
UK seniors Brandin Echols and Phil Hoskins will play in the annual Hula Bowl
UK’s Echols, Hoskins to play in Hula Bowl
On the one-year anniversary of Mark Frerichs’ abduction, family members and other supporters...
Biden faces calls to secure release of US man in Afghanistan
How mental and physical health impacts your body's COVID-19 response.
BBB warns against posting vaccine cards on social media