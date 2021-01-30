West Jessamine holds off East Jessamine, 64-56

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - West Jessamine held a 21-point halftime lead over crosstown rival East Jessamine, but had to battle late to hold off the Jaguars 64-56.

With the win, West Jessamine improves to 5-4 overall and with play at Rowan County on Saturday. East Jessamine drops to 5-2 and travel to Lincoln County on Saturday.

