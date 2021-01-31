Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Snow showers ramp up tonight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We continue our First Alert Weather Day as we now track wraparound snow showers that will bring several inches of snow to our region and create hazard travel.

After a dreary day with small peeks of sunshine, we now increase clouds again, and winds are starting to shift out of the northwest. As these winds shift, colder air will begin filling in, and temperatures will quickly fall into the 30s and even 20s by late tonight. Along with this cooldown, bands of snow showers will pick up, beginning from the north and moving to the south. These snow showers will only increase as we head into the overnight hours and put down accumulation quickly on roadways and every other surface. On top of the snow threat, we’ll also need to be careful about any black ice developing on roads tonight as any of those wet surfaces will be freezing as temperatures drop well below freezing.

By Monday, snow showers will continue throughout the day. Some heavier bands will pass through regions at times, reducing visibility and also recoating roadways that have been cleared, so you’ll still need to be cautious on the roads pretty much all day. Temperatures throughout the day will remain only around the lower 30s and upper 20s, so that will be another threat for any wet surfaces to freeze as well. Gusty winds will also be present at times from the northwest, making it feel even colder.

While most of the heavy snow will move out through the morning hours on Tuesday, we could still see some light snow showers at times. As northwest winds continue, we’ll have a bit of connection with Lake Michigan moisture that will stream into our region, providing just a bit more snow that could even last as a few flurries by Wednesday. Overall though, we’ll enter a brief drier pattern Wednesday and into most of Thursday before our next system moves in. This late week system will be another one to watch closely as it could bring another wintry mess across our region with arctic air. Let’s take it one system at a time, though.

