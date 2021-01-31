Advertisement

Ally Blake’s Forecast | Starting a First Alert Weather Day

Meteorologist Ally Blake
By Ally Blake
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 9:22 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

The end of January is going to lead us to an active February so hold on tight....

Good morning! It’s a First Alert Weather Day and we are watching for slick roads this morning from the wintery mix we saw overnight. Today rain will be the major factor and our high temperature will get into the upper 40′s. Tonight, the back side of the low will make its way off towards the east and with a northerly flow, temps will drop and we will have the potential to see accumulating snow Monday-Tuesday. Models are showing around 1-3″ around portions of eastern KY and locally heavier amounts in the higher elevations off to our east.

This could make roads slick as temps will not get above freezing until Wednesday. Wednesday will be the quietest day of the week, and the sun will finally make its way back to us. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week ahead, and that’s about average for this time of year temperature wise. Our next system makes its way in that evening, and with it temperatures will drop and our next chance for a wintery mix will come over the weekend.

Thank you and have a great day!

