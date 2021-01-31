Area road crews prepare for winter weather

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Central Kentucky counties braced for winter weather Sunday afternoon.

J.R. Brandenburg, the director of the Scott County Road Department, said crews don’t get much sleep when inclement weather is in the forecast. He said they constantly check the roads and plan how to react.

“The drivers are aware, we’ve got a great team of people and a good supply of salt,” Brandenburg said. “We will be ready to hit the roads whenever they start getting slick.”

Brandenburg said needs can be very different based on the areas, even within a single county. He said it can take more than four hours to plow the entirity of Scott County.

Brandenburg said if anyone has to be on the roads Sunday night, they should be very careful of slick spots on the roads.

The storm comes after a busy Saturday full of slushy conditions, rain and snow. Brandenburg said we are currently in the middle of some of the worst months to deal with as far as road conditions go.

