HAZARD, Ky. (WKYT) - Samantha Cornelison scored 15 points, Macie Daniels had 13 points, Reece Estep added 12 points and Madison Southern beat Hazard 53-50 on the road Saturday to improve to 9-2.

The Lady Eagles led 22-21 at halftime and led 34-32 heading into the fourth quarter.

