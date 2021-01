FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Franklin Co. got a big first quarter from Phillip Peiffer on Saturday, defeating Russell 47-43 in the Gary Moore Classic.

Peiffer scored the Flyers first six points of the game.

Franklin Co. (5-4) will host North Bullitt on Tuesday.

Russell (6-3) travels to Boyd Co. on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.