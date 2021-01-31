Advertisement

Gov. Beshear: 1,768 new cases of COVID-19, 31 deaths reported Sunday

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The governor’s office announced 1,768 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Sunday. The state total now stands at 362,890 cases. The state’s positivity rate is now 8.81%.

Officials also reported 31 new deaths Sunday. That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 3,745.

At least 1,327 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, with 354 in the ICU and 173 on ventilators.

