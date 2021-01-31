Kentucky ‘continuing to evaluate team activity’ for upcoming week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky men’s basketball program was placed on a 48-house pause on Friday due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and quarantining related to COVID-19.

On Sunday afternoon, WKYT received the following text from a Kentucky spokesperson after that 48-hour window was over.

Text from a UK spokesperson after the team's 48-hour pause: "We are continuing to evaluate team activity for this upcoming week. At this time, we do not have any updates to provide." #BBN — WKYT Sports (@wkytsports) January 31, 2021

This pause cancelled Saturday night’s Big 12/SEC Challenge showdown against No. 5 Texas.

At the moment, the Wildcats are scheduled to visit No. 12 Missouri Tuesday night at 12:00.

