Advertisement

Kentucky ‘continuing to evaluate team activity’ for upcoming week

The Wildcat men’s basketball program was placed on a 48-hour pause on Friday.
Isaiah Jackson. Devin Askew. Olivier Sarr. Terrence Clarke. Dontaie Allen. John Calipari. 2020...
Isaiah Jackson. Devin Askew. Olivier Sarr. Terrence Clarke. Dontaie Allen. John Calipari. 2020 Pro Day. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics(Chet White | UK Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky men’s basketball program was placed on a 48-house pause on Friday due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and quarantining related to COVID-19.

On Sunday afternoon, WKYT received the following text from a Kentucky spokesperson after that 48-hour window was over.

This pause cancelled Saturday night’s Big 12/SEC Challenge showdown against No. 5 Texas.

At the moment, the Wildcats are scheduled to visit No. 12 Missouri Tuesday night at 12:00.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a 20-year-old man was found dead at an apartment complex on Alumni Drive.
UPDATE: Victim of deadly Lexington shooting identified
A Department of Health and Human Services employee holds a COVID-19 vaccine record card at...
People are sharing their vaccination cards on social media. Here’s why you probably shouldn’t
Here is a quick look at future radar through tonight and Sunday. DO NOT take this as what will...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Tracking an active weekend and snow chances
Gov. Beshear reports 2,649 new cases of COVID-19, 46 deaths Saturday
Baptist Health Lexington participated in a clinical trial for Johnson & Johnson's vaccine.
Lexington doctor outlines results of Johnson & Johnson vaccine trial

Latest News

No. 15 Kentucky beats Mizzou 61-55.
Howard, No. 15 Kentucky women turn back Mizzou 61-55
Madison Southern beats Hazard on the road.
Cornelison scores 15, Madison Southern tops Hazard 53-50
Georgetown takes down Pikeville 78-58.
No. 17 Georgetown torches Pikeville, wins 5th straight
Franklin Co. huddles during the Flyers game against Russell
Franklin Co. picks up win in Gary Moore Classic