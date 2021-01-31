Lexington doctor looks for positives in the pandemic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We all know 2020 was full of negatives, but the extra focus on health has a few positives. Dr. Ryan Stanton has seen a lot of those hardships in the emergency room.

“Seeing COVID has been bad news after bad news,” he said. “But what it has done is almost eradicate the flu, RSV, human meta-pneumovirus for the year.” Dr. Stanton says he still hasn’t seen any of those cases personally.

While the flu is still active in the US, all states are some a shade of green meaning activity is minimal. At this point last year, Kentucky was the highest flu activity level in purple.

Fewer cases means fewer deaths.

Dr. Stanton points out that the flu, RSV, and human meta-pneumovirus typically claim more young lives, and COVID-19 doesn’t seem to affect kids and much.

“That is one very bright thing. We hate to see the lives lost that we lost, but we at least like to see the silver-lining among those efforts with our pediatric population with our typical annual infections that play a significant roll and a significant toll every winter season.”

He also says the focus on “healthcare heroes” could inspire a new generation of doctors, nurses, PAs, and others.

“The needs in our communities and the needs of our population, especially with our aging population, are going to continue to grow and we’re going to need folks that are there to help take care of us as we age,” Dr. Stanton said.

