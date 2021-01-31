Advertisement

Lexington Police investigating deadly shooting

Police say a 20-year-old man was found dead at an apartment complex on Alumni Drive.
Police say a 20-year-old man was found dead at an apartment complex on Alumni Drive.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 10:43 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a deadly shooting Saturday evening.

Police say a 20-year-old man was found dead at an apartment complex on Alumni Drive.

Officers were called to the area after reports of suspicious activity.

According to police, they do not have any details about a suspect. But they do say that the shooting happened at some point on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaiah Jackson. Devin Askew. Olivier Sarr. Terrence Clarke. Dontaie Allen. John Calipari. 2020...
UK men’s basketball program on pause, Texas matchup canceled
Mark Cline charged with sexual abuse, video voyeurism.
BG massage therapist accused of sexually abusing customer, videotaping victim
Wis. teen charged in connection to false reports of threats to Murray High School
Wis. teen charged in connection with false reports of threats to Murray High School
File image
Lexington teen dies at UK Hospital after being shot
A Department of Health and Human Services employee holds a COVID-19 vaccine record card at...
People are sharing their vaccination cards on social media. Here’s why you probably shouldn’t

Latest News

Madison Southern beats Hazard on the road.
Cornelison scores 15, Madison Southern tops Hazard 53-50
The UK vaccine clinic volunteers were able to vaccinate thousands of people Saturday.
New generation of health care workers volunteer to help vaccinate thousands of people
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
Baptist Health Lexington participated in a clinical trial for Johnson & Johnson's vaccine.
Lexington doctor outlines results of Johnson & Johnson vaccine trial