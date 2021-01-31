Lexington Police investigating deadly shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a deadly shooting Saturday evening.

Police say a 20-year-old man was found dead at an apartment complex on Alumni Drive.

Officers were called to the area after reports of suspicious activity.

According to police, they do not have any details about a suspect. But they do say that the shooting happened at some point on Saturday.

