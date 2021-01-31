Montgomery Co. knocks off Trinity in double-overtime, 88-81
Indians have won 3-straight
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MT STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - Montgomery Co. mounted a furious comeback on Saturday to knock off Trinity, 88-81.
The Shamrocks (4-4) led for the most of the first half, at one point the lead was 31-15 midway through the second quarter.
Montgomery Co. (5-2) won its third straight. The Indians will host Bracken Co. on Monday.
