Montgomery Co. knocks off Trinity in double-overtime, 88-81

MT STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - Montgomery Co. mounted a furious comeback on Saturday to knock off Trinity, 88-81.

The Shamrocks (4-4) led for the most of the first half, at one point the lead was 31-15 midway through the second quarter.

Montgomery Co. (5-2) won its third straight. The Indians will host Bracken Co. on Monday.

