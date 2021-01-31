Advertisement

No. 17 Georgetown torches Pikeville, wins 5th straight

Chucky Wilson scored a team-high 18 points for the Tigers.
Georgetown takes down Pikeville 78-58.
Georgetown takes down Pikeville 78-58.(WKYT)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 7:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Chucky Wilson scored a team-high 18 points, Kyran Jones added 14 points and 12 rebounds and No. 17 Georgetown torched Pikeville 78-58 Saturday afternoon to win its fifth straight game.

Derrin Boyd (12 points) and Brodricks Jones (10 points) were the other two Tigers in double figures.

After losing at Thomas More by 40 points on January 9, Georgetown (12-3, 9-3) has reeled off five straight wins.

The Tigers are scheduled to host Freed-Hardeman February 1 at 6:00.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaiah Jackson. Devin Askew. Olivier Sarr. Terrence Clarke. Dontaie Allen. John Calipari. 2020...
UK men’s basketball program on pause, Texas matchup canceled
Mark Cline charged with sexual abuse, video voyeurism.
BG massage therapist accused of sexually abusing customer, videotaping victim
Wis. teen charged in connection to false reports of threats to Murray High School
Wis. teen charged in connection with false reports of threats to Murray High School
File image
Lexington teen dies at UK Hospital after being shot
A Department of Health and Human Services employee holds a COVID-19 vaccine record card at...
People are sharing their vaccination cards on social media. Here’s why you probably shouldn’t

Latest News

Franklin Co. huddles during the Flyers game against Russell
Franklin Co. picks up win in Gary Moore Classic
The Indians trailed for much of the game, but defeated Trinity on Saturday, 88-81 in...
Montgomery Co. knocks off Trinity in double-overtime, 88-81
No. 4 Kentucky sweeps Arkansas.
No. 4 Kentucky volleyball sweeps Arkansas, improves to 10-0
Johni Broome scored 22 points in Saturday's win.
Morehead State pounds Tennessee Tech, wins 9th straight game