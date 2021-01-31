No. 17 Georgetown torches Pikeville, wins 5th straight

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Chucky Wilson scored a team-high 18 points, Kyran Jones added 14 points and 12 rebounds and No. 17 Georgetown torched Pikeville 78-58 Saturday afternoon to win its fifth straight game.

Derrin Boyd (12 points) and Brodricks Jones (10 points) were the other two Tigers in double figures.

After losing at Thomas More by 40 points on January 9, Georgetown (12-3, 9-3) has reeled off five straight wins.

The Tigers are scheduled to host Freed-Hardeman February 1 at 6:00.

