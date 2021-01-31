Advertisement

Shooting investigation underway in Lexington

Police say they found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound.
Police say they found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is investigating a shooting Sunday afternoon.

Officers received a call of shots fired and a disorder off Hollow Creek Road around 1:45 p.m.

Police say they found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital with what police describe as non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers are still working to gather suspect information.

