Shooting investigation underway in Lexington
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is investigating a shooting Sunday afternoon.
Officers received a call of shots fired and a disorder off Hollow Creek Road around 1:45 p.m.
Police say they found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to the hospital with what police describe as non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers are still working to gather suspect information.
