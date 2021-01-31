Advertisement

WANTED: Suspect caught on camera carjacking and biting a 63-year-old woman, according to police

Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 12:00 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLETON, Colo. (KKTV) - A heinous act caught on camera and authorities are hoping for help from the public.

The City of Littleton posted a video of what authorities described as a carjacking that happened on Thursday. The crime occurred while a woman was getting a car washed at the Atlantis Car Wash, 5474 South Federal Circle. You can watch the surveillance footage at the top of this article.

In the video, you can see the suspect grab the 63-year-old driver and yank her out of the vehicle, while the car was still going through the car wash. Police say the woman tried to fight off the suspect, the suspect grabbed her neck, bit her, and threw her out of the car. The suspect then fled the area.

“The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 40 years old, with short, dark hair and grey facial hair,” police wrote in a release. “He was wearing eyeglasses, a ball cap, a green jacket, blue jeans and was carrying a backpack. The stolen vehicle is a 2011 grey Toyota Sienna with a “Practice Aloha” sticker in the rear window and has a South Dakota license plate 1X7-015.”

Police are asking anyone with information to call 303-795-3822. If you see the vehicle or suspect you’re asked to call 911.

Thankfully, the victim only had minor injuries.

Police added the victim says she put her vehicle into park when she entered the car wash, automatically unlocking her doors. When the car wash started and her view was blocked, the suspect started the attack.

Littleton Police Investigating Carjacking. Anyone who may recognize this suspect or has any information regarding this...

Posted by Littleton, CO – Government on Friday, January 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaiah Jackson. Devin Askew. Olivier Sarr. Terrence Clarke. Dontaie Allen. John Calipari. 2020...
UK men’s basketball program on pause, Texas matchup canceled
Mark Cline charged with sexual abuse, video voyeurism.
BG massage therapist accused of sexually abusing customer, videotaping victim
Wis. teen charged in connection to false reports of threats to Murray High School
Wis. teen charged in connection with false reports of threats to Murray High School
File image
Lexington teen dies at UK Hospital after being shot
A Department of Health and Human Services employee holds a COVID-19 vaccine record card at...
People are sharing their vaccination cards on social media. Here’s why you probably shouldn’t

Latest News

Madison Southern beats Hazard on the road.
Cornelison scores 15, Madison Southern tops Hazard 53-50
Police say a 20-year-old man was found dead at an apartment complex on Alumni Drive.
Lexington Police investigating deadly shooting
The UK vaccine clinic volunteers were able to vaccinate thousands of people Saturday.
New generation of health care workers volunteer to help vaccinate thousands of people
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
Baptist Health Lexington participated in a clinical trial for Johnson & Johnson's vaccine.
Lexington doctor outlines results of Johnson & Johnson vaccine trial