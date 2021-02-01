Advertisement

260 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington over the weekend

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 260 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

The health department reports there were 134 cases on Saturday, Jan. 30, and 126 cases on Sunday, Jan. 31.

No new deaths were reported.

The new cases raised the city’s total to 29,549. The city’s death toll is now 195.

The first month of 2021 had the most reported COVID-19 cases in Lexington yet: 6,155. Lexington reported 260 new...

Posted by Lexington-Fayette County Health Department on Monday, February 1, 2021

The state’s COVID-19 map shows Fayette County still in the red zone with 53.1 cases per 100,000 population. Red zone counties are those with 25 or more average daily cases per 100,000 people.

Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 451 cases, Dec. 9
  • 409 cases, Dec. 2
  • 362 cases, Nov. 22
  • 334 cases, Nov. 28
  • 330 cases, Jan. 6
  • 323 cases, Jan. 7
  • 306 cases, Nov. 25
  • 297 cases, Dec. 3
  • 296 cases, Dec. 1
  • 288 cases, Dec. 29

Although the COVID-19 vaccine has started being distributed to healthcare workers and long-term care facilities, the health department says it won’t be widely available for the general public until later in 2021.

The health department said last week they are moving to a limited rollout of Phase 1B of the state’s vaccine plan. That means people age 70 and older, AND who also have issues with mobility/transportation/technology preventing them from getting vaccinated at other locations.

MORE: VACCINE TEAM | Q&A on vaccination priority, which illnesses are in Phase 1C

Health officials say you can also help slow the spread of COVID-19 by following these public health guidelines:

  • Wash your hands often
  • Avoid close contact with others
  • Wear a cloth face-covering in public
  • Stay home if you have symptoms.

Statewide, there have been 362,890 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. 3,745 Kentuckians have died from the virus.

