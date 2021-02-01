Advertisement

Benefit concert hosted to raise money for family of teen siblings killed in Lexington crash

Hailey Nicole Smith and Andrew Lee Smith.(Provided)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 8:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A benefit that was hosted in Lexington’s Distillery District was in honor of two teens that were killed in a crash earlier this month.

19-year-old Andrew Smith and 16-year-old Hailey Smith are brother and sister who both died when another car crashed into them head-on near Athens Boonesboro Road and Blue Sky Parkway.

Now, community members are trying to raise money for their family by hosting a two-day event with live music, a silent auction, and ten percent of Rickhouse Pub’s sales being donated to the family.

“Even if it’s a dollar, it’s much appreciated we’ve had a huge turnout so far, we’ve got the silent auction in there, so many businesses have donated,” organizer Tanya Wise said. “There are people that walk up to you that you don’t even know, they don’t want to participate, they don’t want tickets, they just want to donate.”

Andrew and Hailey’s mom, Brandy Workman said she has been overwhelmed by the amount of support.

The benefit was originally planned for just Sunday night. But, so many local bands wanted to help out that it turned into a full weekend event.

