Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Snow Continues Into Early Tuesday.

snow
snow(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a WKYT First Alert Weather Day. Additional rounds of snow will continue to fly during this time and could put down another 1″-3″ snow across parts of central and eastern Kentucky.

The farther east you live, the better the chance for additional snows that can cause more significant travel issues. With temps well below freezing, slick spots will be likely for the entire region.

Snow showers and flurries will then continue later Tuesday through Wednesday.

A cold front moves in with some rain and snow by Thursday night and early Friday. The big show then arrives over Super Bowl weekend and could become a decent snow maker as arctic cold dives in. This could set the stage for bitterly cold temps that threaten to go below zero by early next week.

Overall, this is a very wintry pattern.

