COVID-19 vaccinations at Kentucky Horse Park set to begin Tuesday

The Lexington location will be run by Kroger. We’re told the state expects to vaccinate 3,000 people this week and all of the appointments have already been made.(WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Regional COVID-19 vaccination sites will be opening across the commonwealth this week.

The locations are Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville, Baptist Health Paducah, Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah and the Alltech Arena at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington.

The Lexington location will be run by Kroger.

We’re told the state expects to vaccinate 3,000 people this week and all of the appointments have already been made.

[You can check vaccine availability here]

Right now, the state is working to vaccinate people in the second part of the vaccination plan, 1B. This tier includes first responders, anyone 70 or older and K-12 school employees.

VACCINE TEAM | Q&A on vaccination priority, which illnesses are in Phase 1C

Again, as Gov. Beshear explained last week during one of his briefings, appointments are required.

“You have an appointment, that appointment time is kept, you’re monitored for that period afterwards, and you get on your way,” Beshear said. “At the same time, we’re gonna be working, and it’s gonna be a couple weeks, to be automatically scheduling people for their second dose at the same site. So, our goal is to make it more and more customer-friendly.”

The opening of the vaccination site in Lexington comes all as we’re hearing from several people about potential errors in the registration process. Some people report they’re not seeing a confirmation email. In this case, Kroger officials say to make sure to check your junk email.

Governor Beshear and Mayor Linda Gorton will hold an event to kick off vaccinations at Kentucky Horse Park Tuesday morning.

