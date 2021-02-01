Crews prepare for potential overnight snow, tips for drivers before you head out the door

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Preparing for any winter weather can be likened to a game of chess.

‘It’s almost like a board game. And each game is different. You have to watch what is happening out there and adjust your strategy accordingly,” said Allen Blair, with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, District 9.

Except in this game, your opponent is Mother Nature.

“It’s an up to the minute approach. You have to be ready to go when that snow starts.”

Which is why Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews will work 12-hour shifts starting at midnight. Trucks are ready, salt is loaded and plows are on standby.

“It’s really key to be ready to roll as soon as that snow moves in. So that the salt can properly mix with the moisture and prevent that moisture from freezing on the road way,” Blair said.

Blair said drivers should be especially aware of one thing Monday.

“The roads may not be clear until after that snow passes. Depending on the rate of snowfall, the snow can pile up really quickly behind the plow.”

Blair said if you don’t have to drive anywhere, then it’s best to stay home. But if that’s not feasible, then just leave yourself plenty of travel time.

“It may not be clear on the highway until after that snow storm passes.”

It’s also important to note that the roads were already wet from off and on rainfall the past couple of days.

That means we could have icy roads. And even ice under the snow that you may not see.

