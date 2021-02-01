Crews working to keep Scott County roads safe during winter weather

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The snow is falling fairly lightly with bursts of heavy snow at times in Scott County.

While most roads are now pretty clear to drive on across Scott County, it was a different story earlier in the morning on Monday.

Many roads in the morning were slick and caused a semi to jackknife on Interstate 75. That was due to temperatures falling well below freezing and wet surfaces turning into sheets of ice which caused other slide-offs around the county.

Coming up at noon on @WKYT, I’m in Scott County updating you on the latest road conditions and you’ll hear an update from the road department on how they plan to tackle the rest of the day #KYwx pic.twitter.com/3134iAMfhF — Adam Burniston (@AdamBurnistonWX) February 1, 2021

Since then, conditions have greatly improved, and state and local road crews have been working around the clock refilling their trucks with salt and treating the roads as more snow continues to fall throughout the day.

While road crews continue to monitor conditions Monday, J.R. Brandenburg with the Scott County Road Department has this advice for drivers:

“If you’re following us, we’re slinging salt we’re going a little slower pace and everything,” Brandenburg said. “Give yourself extra stopping distance and just slow down a little bit because black ice can be so tricky.”

Brandenburg tells us on the average winter weather day they’ll go through roughly 150 tons of salt each time their trucks do a round of treating across the county, but they have plenty of salt to get through the winter.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.