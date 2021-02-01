EKU star Jomaru Brown to miss remainder of season
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT has confirmed with Eastern Kentucky University head coach A.W. Hamilton that Colonel guard Jomaru Brown will miss the remainder of the season.
He had successful surgery last week on his shoulder. The Richmond Register was the first to report the news.
Brown played four games this season and averaged 11.8 points and 2.3 rebounds per game.
The Colonels are 13-2, 7-1 in the OVC. EKU visits Jacksonville State February 2 at 7:00.
