Advertisement

EKU star Jomaru Brown to miss remainder of season

He had successful surgery last week on his shoulder.
EKU Colonels roll past USC Upstate 95-78. Junior Jomaru Brown scored 18 points off the bench
EKU Colonels roll past USC Upstate 95-78. Junior Jomaru Brown scored 18 points off the bench(EKU Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT has confirmed with Eastern Kentucky University head coach A.W. Hamilton that Colonel guard Jomaru Brown will miss the remainder of the season.

He had successful surgery last week on his shoulder. The Richmond Register was the first to report the news.

Brown played four games this season and averaged 11.8 points and 2.3 rebounds per game.

The Colonels are 13-2, 7-1 in the OVC. EKU visits Jacksonville State February 2 at 7:00.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a 20-year-old man was found dead at an apartment complex on Alumni Drive.
UPDATE: Victim of deadly Lexington shooting identified
A man was found shot outside the Marriott at City Center on Sunday, Jan. 31.
Man dies following shooting near City Center in Lexington
As snow showers increase overnight and last through Monday and into early Tuesday morning...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Snow showers ramp up tonight
A Lincoln Co. woman has been charged with murder after a man's body was found following a fire.
Lincoln Co. woman accused of murdering man, setting fire to cover it up
Police say they found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound.
Shooting investigation underway in Lexington

Latest News

Kentucky will play Missouri Wednesday night.
Kentucky vs. No. 18 Missouri rescheduled for Wednesday at 7:00
Isaiah Jackson. Devin Askew. Olivier Sarr. Terrence Clarke. Dontaie Allen. John Calipari. 2020...
Kentucky ‘continuing to evaluate team activity’ for upcoming week
No. 15 Kentucky beats Mizzou 61-55.
Howard, No. 15 Kentucky women turn back Mizzou 61-55
Madison Southern beats Hazard on the road.
Cornelison scores 15, Madison Southern tops Hazard 53-50