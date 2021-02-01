EKU star Jomaru Brown to miss remainder of season

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT has confirmed with Eastern Kentucky University head coach A.W. Hamilton that Colonel guard Jomaru Brown will miss the remainder of the season.

He had successful surgery last week on his shoulder. The Richmond Register was the first to report the news.

OVC MEN'S HOOPS

EKU coach A.W. Hamilton confirms that junior guard Jomaru Brown will miss the rest of the season

Brown had surgery recently on his shoulder (torn labrium), which he recently re-injured in practice@EKUHoops — Register Sports (@RichmondRsports) February 1, 2021

Brown played four games this season and averaged 11.8 points and 2.3 rebounds per game.

The Colonels are 13-2, 7-1 in the OVC. EKU visits Jacksonville State February 2 at 7:00.

