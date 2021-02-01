Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Snow is back in the commonwealth

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Snow is flying, and totals will keep climbing.

Moisture will continue to wrap around this latest system and whip it through Kentucky. Some of the bands are going to be heavier than the others. These will lead to some locally higher amounts of snowfall.

Here is what I am thinking:

- Snow will be falling all-day

- Heavier snow squalls will put down quick higher totals

- It will cause roads to remain slick & tricky

- Totals will come in around 2 to 4 inches for most

- Higher elevations will once again be the recipients of more snow

Thursday is our next chance to see something falling from the sky. We will track rain and snow. This pattern is LOADED! There is plenty of potential this weekend and beyond. As it stands now, this upcoming weekend has the potential to be the coldest that we have seen in a few years. I will keep a watch on that.

It is another Monday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

