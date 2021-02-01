Kentucky vs. No. 18 Missouri rescheduled for Wednesday at 7:00

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s game against No. 18 Missouri that was scheduled for Tuesday at 9:00 has been rescheduled for Wednesday night at 7:00.

The game in Columbia, Missouri will air on ESPN2.

Our game at @MizzouHoops, which was previously scheduled for Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET, has been rescheduled for Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on ESPN2. https://t.co/seazAQvjt7 — Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) February 1, 2021

Kentucky released the following statement:

“In conjunction with Southeastern Conference and UK Athletics COVID-19 management requirements, the schedule was adjusted after the UK program was put on a pause over the weekend following a combination of positive testing, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the program. Kentucky’s game vs. Texas on Saturday, part of the annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge, was canceled because of the pause.”

Kentucky is 13-1 all-time vs. Missouri, including 4-1 in games played in Columbia, Missouri.

