Lincoln Co. woman charged with murder

A Lincoln Co. woman has been charged with murder after a man's body was found following a fire.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Lincoln County, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lincoln County woman faces multiple charges after a man’s body was found following a house fire.

Tiffany Griffin, 35, is charged with murder, arson, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Investigators with the Kentucky State Police say the body of Jason Netherton was found Wednesday in the master bedroom of a home on Maywood Rd. According to an arrest citation, investigators say once the fire was out they found a possible accelerant along with several shell casings.

Police say Griffin claimed to have discovered the fire. She suffered injuries to her leg from the fire and was taken to the hospital in Louisville for treatment.

During an interview with police, investigators say Griffin admitted to shooting Netherton several times. A juvenile witness also told police Griffin started the fire in order to destroy evidence. Investigators say Griffin and the witness admitted to tossing the gun on a nearby road.

Griffin is now being held in the Lincoln County Detention Center.

