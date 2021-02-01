Advertisement

North Carolina stops issuing Confederate license plates

The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles says it will no longer issue specialty license...
The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles says it will no longer issue specialty license plates, similar to this one, featuring the Confederate battle flag.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles says it will no longer issue specialty license plates featuring the Confederate battle flag.

The StarNews of Wilmington reports the agency says removal of the license plate, issued to members of the Sons of Confederate Veterans organization, took effect Jan. 1.

A statement from NCDMV says it will continue to recognize the North Carolina Division of Sons of Confederate Veterans as a civic organization entitled to a specialty plate, but the recognition doesn’t entitle it to dictate the contents of the government speech on that plate.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a 20-year-old man was found dead at an apartment complex on Alumni Drive.
UPDATE: Victim of deadly Lexington shooting identified
A man was found shot outside the Marriott at City Center on Sunday, Jan. 31.
Man dies following shooting near City Center in Lexington
As snow showers increase overnight and last through Monday and into early Tuesday morning...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Snow showers ramp up tonight
A Lincoln Co. woman has been charged with murder after a man's body was found following a fire.
Lincoln Co. woman accused of murdering man, setting fire to cover it up
Police say they found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound.
Shooting investigation underway in Lexington

Latest News

WKYT Photographer Darnell Crenshaw captures winter in Madison County.
Sights and sounds of winter in Madison County
Congress has spent $4 trillion to keep the economy stable since the pandemic shuttered schools,...
CBO projects 4.6% economic growth in Biden’s first year, but jobs will lag
President Joe Biden waves as he departs after attending Mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church,...
Biden meets with Republicans as Democrats push ahead on virus aid, stimulus checks
A machine is used to brush snow off the sidewalk on the National Mall, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021,...
‘A long two days’: Major storm pummels Northeast with snow
22-year-old Lonnie Oxendine was killed Sunday evening while chasing his dreams.
Lexington rapper dies after being shot while making music video