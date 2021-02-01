Advertisement

Parole denied for woman convicted in 1986 murder of girlfriend’s husband in Lexington

Karen Brown and Elizabeth Turpin were convicted for the 1986 murder of Elizabeth’s husband,...
Karen Brown and Elizabeth Turpin were convicted for the 1986 murder of Elizabeth’s husband, Michael Turpin.(WKYT)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman convicted in an infamous Lexington murder will likely spend the rest of her life behind bars.

The Kentucky Parole Board and voted Monday morning for Karen Brown to serve out her life sentence. Brown was eligible for parole in March and a hearing was held for her last week.

Brown and Elizabeth Turpin were convicted and received life sentences for the 1986 murder of Elizabeth’s husband, Michael Turpin.

Elizabeth Turpin was also denied parole last month.

Police say Elizabeth Turpin plotted the murder, while Brown assisted Keith Bouchard in carrying out the crime. Police say the women hired Bouchard to stab Michael more than 20 times.

Records state Brown held Michael down during the stabbing.

The decision by the parole board means Brown will not be seen again by the board and she will not be released from prison.

