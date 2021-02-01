Advertisement

‘Pure panda joy’: National Zoo giant pandas frolic in snow

Several inches of snow fell on the area Sunday and continued Monday
By Ed Payne
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (Gray News) – The giant pandas at the National Zoo weren’t about to let a winter snowstorm go to waste.

Video posted on social media by the zoo shows Mei Xiang and Tian Tian living it up in their snowy enclosure.

“Slides, somersaults and pure panda joy,” says a tweet from the National Zoo. “Happy snow day from giant pandas Mei Xiang and Tian Tian!”

Several inches of snow fell on the area Sunday and continued Monday.

The panda fun is all there in black and white.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

