Tennessee murder suspect arrested after chase, crash on I-64 near Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The suspect in a Tennessee murder was arrested near Frankfort after a chase, according to state police.

KSP says they were told Sunday evening by the Knoxville Police Department about a murder suspect they were tracking in the Fayette County area.

According to KSP, 28-year-old Horace Nunez was wanted out of Tennessee in connection with a murder that happened earlier in the day. State police say troopers found Nunez’s vehicle heading west on I-64, approaching Frankfort.

KSP says 28-year-old Horace Nunez was wanted out of Tennessee in connection with a murder. (Franklin Co. Regional Jail)

After a short chase, KSP says Nunez lost control of his vehicle and crashed.

He was taken into custody and taken to Frankfort Regional Medical Center where he was treated for minor injuries and then taken to jail.

KSP says Nunez has warrants from Tennessee for 1st-degree murder, reckless endangerment, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Nunez is now also facing a long-list of charges in Kentucky including fleeing and evading police, reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and wanton endangerment.

