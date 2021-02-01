TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of northbound I-75 in Scott County blocked

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Authorities with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet two lanes of I-75 Northbound are blocked.

The lanes are blocked because of a crash involved a jackknifed semi-truck.

It happened just after 5 a.m., Monday, Feb. 1st.

At this time, there are no injuries reported.

Crews in central Kentucky have been working to keep roads clear, due to the recent snowfall.

The KTC is warning drivers to watch out for icy patches hidden beneath the snow.

